Politics

KZN violence not my fault‚ says Buthelezi

20 September 2017 - 15:56 By Matthew Savides
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File photo.
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. File photo.
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

Political killings in KwaZulu-Natal had nothing to do with Mangosuthu Buthelezi leaving the ANC Youth League several decades ago‚ the IFP leader said on Wednesday.

He was responding to claims by former KZN chairman and premier Senzo Mchunu‚ who told the Moerane Commission earlier in the day that if Buthelezi had stayed with the ANC the bloodshed in ANC versus IFP violence might not have happened.

He also claimed that better negotiations between the two parties could also have made a difference. Thousands died in the mid-1980s and mid-1990s in KZN.

Responding to Mchunu's claims‚ Buthelezi said this was "nothing short of politicking". However‚ while he agreed with Mchunu that the violence could have been avoided‚ he said the blame should be put on the ANC and not on the IFP.

"The violence birthed by the ANC's people's war could certainly have been avoided. I founded Inkatha on the same principles‚ for Inkatha was intended to reignite political mobilisation in our country following the banning of the ANC. The ANC's leaders in exile endorsed Inkatha for this purpose. But when the ANC chose to abandon the founding principle of non-violence‚ and to engage in an armed struggle‚ Inkatha could not agree. We understood that a people's war would unleash violence in our country that saw brother pitted against brother in a whirlwind of endless revenge‚" he said.

Buthelezi said that the ANC and the IFP couldn't come to an agreement over this difference in approach following meetings in London in 1979 - and said that this triggered personal attacks on him and resulted in intra-party violence.

"More than 400 of our leaders and office bearers were systematically assassinated. But even though the ANC had stopped talking to Inkatha‚ Inkatha didn't stop pleading for an end to violence‚ for reconciliation and negotiations. The violence didn't start because I 'left the ANC Youth League'‚ as Mr Mchunu so ignorantly claimed. It was started as a deliberate campaign to secure political hegemony for the ANC after liberation. So as much as Inkatha wanted to stop it‚ talks couldn't and didn't stop the violence.

"His allegations before the commission are nothing short of politicking‚" he said.

READ MORE

ANC ‘must accept responsibility’ for political killings

The ANC needs to "accept responsibility" for political violence in KwaZulu-Natal‚ former provincial chairman and KZN premier Senzo Mchunu said on ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Buthelezi could have helped prevent KZN bloodshed: Senzo Mchunu

Had IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi not left the ANC Youth League‚ the bloodshed between the ANC and IFP in KwaZulu-Natal could have been avoided.
Politics
4 hours ago

Thousands of fake membership cards concern ANC

Councillor tells commission ANC's leadership needs to call imbizo over who leads KZN
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize urges students to reverse employment Politics
  2. Poo-thrower raises a stink over Cape DA leader's 'divisiveness' Politics
  3. Eastern Cape premier pays courtesy visit to acting king Politics
  4. ANC praises De Lille for pulling plug on Cape Town investigation unit Politics
  5. IFP's Buthelezi warns students against ANC's economic stance Politics

Latest Videos

Police attacked in gang ridden Hanover Park
Chef Benny shares his kitchen hacks
X