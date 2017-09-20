A Limpopo mayor who was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and causing her to miscarry has claimed the case was part of "a political campaign to destroy him".

This after an assault case against Lephalale Mayor Jack Moloko Maeko and three other people was withdrawn because medical reports showed that the alleged victim is still pregnant. Maeko was charged with assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm amid accusations that he allegedly beat up three people including a pregnant woman during a community Imbizo.

On Wednesday Maeko’s lawyer‚ Advocate Mphafolomane Koma‚ said Maeko had been released from custody after being cleared of the charges.

Koma said he was able to argue successfully for the case to be withdrawn after it was discovered that the woman had not lost her child.

“The medical records reveal that she is still pregnant‚” he said.

Maeko said he had handed himself over to police on Wednesday after being informed that a case had been opened against him. He said he spent a few hours in police holding cells before making a court appearance.

He was charged alongside three other people‚ including the chief whip of the municipality‚ the forum leader in Marapong Township and her husband.

Maeko said he believed that the case was part of a political campaign to prevent him from participating in the upcoming regional conference of the ANC and tarnish his reputation.

“We can differ politically but let us not weave malicious plans against each other. Such things have the potential to destroy the organisation‚” he said.

Maeko said the people responsible for the case were ANC members who were known to him. “I cannot reveal who they are until I have sent a report to the organisation‚” he said.

Maeko said he would consult with his lawyer to decide on whether to take legal action against his accusers.

