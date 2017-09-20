Politics

Mayor rubbishes claims he assaulted pregnant woman

20 September 2017 - 17:24 By Zoë Mahopo
Lephalale Mayor Jack Moloko Maeko.
Lephalale Mayor Jack Moloko Maeko.
Image: Facebook/Mashudu Hlokoloza Ramaphosa

A Limpopo mayor who was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and causing her to miscarry has claimed the case was part of "a political campaign to destroy him".

This after an assault case against Lephalale Mayor Jack Moloko Maeko and three other people was withdrawn because medical reports showed that the alleged victim is still pregnant. Maeko was charged with assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm amid accusations that he allegedly beat up three people including a pregnant woman during a community Imbizo.

On Wednesday Maeko’s lawyer‚ Advocate Mphafolomane Koma‚ said Maeko had been released from custody after being cleared of the charges.

Koma said he was able to argue successfully for the case to be withdrawn after it was discovered that the woman had not lost her child.

“The medical records reveal that she is still pregnant‚” he said.

Maeko said he had handed himself over to police on Wednesday after being informed that a case had been opened against him. He said he spent a few hours in police holding cells before making a court appearance.

He was charged alongside three other people‚ including the chief whip of the municipality‚ the forum leader in Marapong Township and her husband.

Maeko said he believed that the case was part of a political campaign to prevent him from participating in the upcoming regional conference of the ANC and tarnish his reputation.

“We can differ politically but let us not weave malicious plans against each other. Such things have the potential to destroy the organisation‚” he said.

Maeko said the people responsible for the case were ANC members who were known to him. “I cannot reveal who they are until I have sent a report to the organisation‚” he said.

Maeko said he would consult with his lawyer to decide on whether to take legal action against his accusers.

- SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Manana co-accused granted R5‚000 bail

The two co-accused in the assault case involving former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana have been granted R5‚000 bail.
News
7 hours ago

Our educators need to be better and do better

Corporal punishment of children is a violation of human rights.
Ideas
13 hours ago

Zimbabwean embassy seeks to join Grace Mugabe case

The Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria entered the fray on Tuesday in the case between Zimbabwe’s First Lady‚ Grace Mugabe‚ and the model she allegedly ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. DA decides not to pursue Bell Pottinger matter with CPIR‚ but still wants full ... Politics
  2. Commuters cannot be held to ransom by meter taxi drivers: Mbalula warns Politics
  3. Mayor rubbishes claims he assaulted pregnant woman Politics
  4. Most farmers not ‘racists’‚ says Mbalula Politics
  5. Zweli Mkhize urges students to reverse employment Politics

Latest Videos

Thief walks in empty-handed and drives off with Rolls-Royce
Police attacked in gang ridden Hanover Park
X