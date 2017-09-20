The failure to issue service certificates to recognise former members of the erstwhile self-defence units (SDUs) has angered many of them who have been struggling to access their military veterans’ benefits.

About 100 members of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) members from Ekurhuleni townships of Katlehong‚ Thokoza and Vosloorus descended on Johannesburg yesterday to try to get the matter resolved.

They were unhappy with the MKMVA’s failure to issue their service certificates – which allow them to access military veterans’ benefits‚ such as housing‚ special pensions and housing.

The SDUs were the last internal unit of uMkhonto weSizwe‚ the ANC's military wing.

The SDU veterans‚ who are said to be all above the age of 45‚ are mostly from Katlehong‚ Thokoza‚ Vosloorus as well as other Ekurhuleni areas like Tembisa‚ Nigel and Daveyton.