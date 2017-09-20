“Poo-thrower” Loyiso Nkohla has slammed DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela for taking sides in the party’s regional leadership contests.

In a Facebook post‚ Nkohla criticised Madikizela for endorsing Grant Twigg‚ who was elected on Saturday as the party’s Cape metro leader.

Nkohla‚ who won infamy in 2013 for emptying toilet tanks at Cape Town International Airport and the provincial legislature‚ is now a DA activist and City of Cape Town employee. He backed Twigg’s rival‚ council chief whip Shaun August‚ as regional chairman.

“Is it not divisive of Ngutyana [Madikizela’s clan name] as a leader to endorse one candidate over the other? Or are you not endorsing a particular group or faction over the other? I thought we are all looking up to you as a leader‚” said Nkohla.