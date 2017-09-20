Poo-thrower raises a stink over Cape DA leader's 'divisiveness'
“Poo-thrower” Loyiso Nkohla has slammed DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela for taking sides in the party’s regional leadership contests.
In a Facebook post‚ Nkohla criticised Madikizela for endorsing Grant Twigg‚ who was elected on Saturday as the party’s Cape metro leader.
Nkohla‚ who won infamy in 2013 for emptying toilet tanks at Cape Town International Airport and the provincial legislature‚ is now a DA activist and City of Cape Town employee. He backed Twigg’s rival‚ council chief whip Shaun August‚ as regional chairman.
“Is it not divisive of Ngutyana [Madikizela’s clan name] as a leader to endorse one candidate over the other? Or are you not endorsing a particular group or faction over the other? I thought we are all looking up to you as a leader‚” said Nkohla.
Madikizela’s action was “divisive‚ factional and dangerous” to the DA‚ he said. “How [will] the DA membership‚ its lower structure and society in general ... look at you as a leader? Are they not going to say you take sides?”
Speaking to TimesLIVE‚ Nkohla likened Madikizela’s endorsement of Twigg to President Jacob Zuma’s endorsement of his ex-wife‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ to take over as ANC president.
Responding on Facebook‚ Madikizela asked on whose behalf Nkohla was commenting. “You are being disingenuous‚ Bhele [Nkohla’s clan name]‚ and I wouldn't want to expose your agenda and your [interest] here‚ this has nothing to do with the DA but your own interest.”
Speaking to TimesLIVE on Wednesday‚ Madikizela said leaders had a democratic right to endorse anyone they wanted.
Next month Madikizela and DA MPL Lennit Max will vie for the provincial chairman’s post. Twigg’s election was a fillip for Madikizela because the Cape metro region is the biggest and most influential in the Western Cape.
