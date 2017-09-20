ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mhize urged students at the Mangosuthu University of Technology to finish their education to reduce unemployment in the country.

Speaking at the tertiary instution on Wednesday‚ ahead of the Student Representative Council election‚ Mkhize said students "must be part of the main workforce that's going to better the economy".

He said the SRC student leaders were training themselves to become future leaders to shape the direction of the country.

Mkhize‚ who is a contender for the number one position in the ANC‚ said he was impressed by the ANC-aligned South African Students Congress (Sasco) manifesto.

"You are raising issues around student services‚ private accommodation‚ introduction of Bidvest card‚ issues of monthly data and wifi available at various campus and residence‚ new laboratories and the refurbishment of the campus."

He said as the youth they should inherit a "united" ANC.

"There must be no factions. Your issues or struggle for free tertiary education is part of the programme. The ANC is committed to see to conclusion and ultimately be implemented. This issue is not important because you protested but it's our way to bridge the gap and problem of inequality‚ poverty and unemployment."