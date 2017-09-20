Politics

Zweli Mkhize urges students to reverse employment

20 September 2017 - 17:08 By Taschica Pillay
ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize at the Mangosuthu University Of Technology SRC election campaign.
ANC Treasurer General Zweli Mkhize at the Mangosuthu University Of Technology SRC election campaign.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mhize urged students at the Mangosuthu University of Technology to finish their education to reduce unemployment in the country.

Speaking at the tertiary instution on Wednesday‚ ahead of the Student Representative Council election‚ Mkhize said students "must be part of the main workforce that's going to better the economy".

He said the SRC student leaders were training themselves to become future leaders to shape the direction of the country.

Mkhize‚ who is a contender for the number one position in the ANC‚ said he was impressed by the ANC-aligned South African Students Congress (Sasco) manifesto.

"You are raising issues around student services‚ private accommodation‚ introduction of Bidvest card‚ issues of monthly data and wifi available at various campus and residence‚ new laboratories and the refurbishment of the campus."

He said as the youth they should inherit a "united" ANC.

"There must be no factions. Your issues or struggle for free tertiary education is part of the programme. The ANC is committed to see to conclusion and ultimately be implemented. This issue is not important because you protested but it's our way to bridge the gap and problem of inequality‚ poverty and unemployment."

READ MORE

IFP's Buthelezi warns students against ANC's economic stance

The ANC is so reliant on votes from Cosatu and the SACP that its leadership is afraid to commit to any clear economic policies‚ IFP leader Mangosuthu ...
Politics
4 hours ago

ANC presidential hopeful Mkhize dishes out SRC election pamphlets

ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize dished out flyers at the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi on Wednesday to garner support for ANC ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. DA decides not to pursue Bell Pottinger matter with CPIR‚ but still wants full ... Politics
  2. Commuters cannot be held to ransom by meter taxi drivers: Mbalula warns Politics
  3. Mayor rubbishes claims he assaulted pregnant woman Politics
  4. Most farmers not ‘racists’‚ says Mbalula Politics
  5. Zweli Mkhize urges students to reverse employment Politics

Latest Videos

Thief walks in empty-handed and drives off with Rolls-Royce
Police attacked in gang ridden Hanover Park
X