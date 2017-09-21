There's been speculation that Dlamini-Zuma's deployment to parliament was a procedural step to pave the way for her to be appointed as a minister amid rumours that Zuma was planning another cabinet reshuffle.

In terms of the constitution‚ the president appoints cabinet ministers from among members of the National Assembly.

Dlamini-Zuma‚ who has taken up a seat left vacant by the resignation of former ANC youth league Pule Mabe‚ said she was ready to serve in any portfolio committee assigned to her by the leadership of the party in parliament.

"It's going to be a lot of work but I am happy.

"They decide which committees you are going to‚ you don't choose‚ they will tell me which committee to go to and I don't mind any committee.

"It's interesting coming back after five years. Everything is my interest but I will focus on what they say I must focus on but everything is my interest.”