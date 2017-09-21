"Pronouncing on preferences doesn’t mean you can’t engage and those that have pronounced have already said 'let's talk'. Our decisions are not a casting stone‚ we are ready to be persuaded and that is the attitude of all of us. Yes you have a preference but if others can persuade to see things differently‚ you must be ready for that‚" said Mashatile.

His remarks come just months after he said Ramaphosa must lead the movement.

Addressing branch delegates on June 17 at the regional general council in Mogale City‚ Mashatile said the ANC needed a leadership collective of men and women‚ both young and old‚ "so don’t tell us that it’s time for a woman president‚ no. If it's a capable woman to lead the ANC that's fine but don't tell us it's time for a woman and the men must shift.”

On Saturday‚ Mpumalanga ANC chairperson David "DD" Mabuza‚ who has backing from his provincial ANC structures‚ called on other provincial leaders who attended the Mpumalanga provincial general council (PGC) meeting ‚ to reach an agreement and ignore lists known as slates‚ composed by backers of Ramaphosa‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ Lindiwe Sisulu‚ Baleka Mbete and Jeff Radebe‚ who are all gunning for the top ANC post.