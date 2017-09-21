Gordhan‚ Jonas want full disclosure by KPMG on its role in state capture

Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas have insisted on a full disclosure by KPMG of the role of various parties in state capture and the manner in which KPMG staff seemed to have colluded in the process.

Gordhan‚ the former finance minister and Jonas‚ his former deputy‚ met chairman of auditing firm KPMG International John Veihmeyer at the latter’s request on Thursday.

The new CEO of KPMG SA Nhlamu Dlomu also attended.