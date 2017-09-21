I should've reached out to Khoza: Sisulu

ANC NEC member and presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu feels guilty that she didn't offer former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza the necessary support that she needed.

"I don’t know the circumstances under which she resigned but I am regretful that she resigned. I do know that she had a tough time and I'm personally feeling very guilty that I didn't get to her to discuss and offer her the necessary support and comfort that she needed.

“I've been meaning to do that but I have been so caught up with my own situation… we've just lost one very strong person who would be able to stand up to power [and] I wish she hadn't resigned‚" said Sisulu.