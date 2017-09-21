Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says she would welcome Capetonians who want to share the water from the R92‚754 purifier at her official residence.

Zille was answering questions on Thursday in the provincial legislature‚ where ANC MPL Trudy Dijana asked if the premier was willing to share her new water source amid the drought and stringent water restrictions.

“As [the City of Cape Town] closes down fresh streams ... to the poor and public ahead of ‘day zero’‚ which is also threatening places like Beaufort West‚ Kannaland‚ Bitou and Knysna‚ will the honourable premier allow people to come and collect at Leeuwenhof some of the wonderfully purified water for their use?” said Dijana.