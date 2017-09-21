As I break my pent-up silence for my beautiful country‚ in defence of all its people; against the lies‚ deceit and betrayal of the ANC mission‚ I do so in honour of all men and women who fought and died for this country.

Standing here‚ I am not alone. I can feel the manifestation of the ANC Presidents whose honourable lives were dedicated to serving the people of South Africa‚ Africa and all of humankind. I am talking of the men of dignity and rectitude‚ such as: Dr. J.L Dube (1912-1917)‚ S.M. Makgatho (1917-1924)‚ Z.R Mahabane (1924-1927 and 1937-1940)‚ J.T. Gumede (1927-1930)‚ Prixley kaIsaka Seme (1930-1936)‚ Dr. A.B Xuma (1940-1949)‚ J.S. Moroka (1949-1952)‚ Chief Albert Luthuli (1952-1967)‚ O.R. Tambo (1967 -1991)‚ and Dr. Nelson Mandela (1991-1997). I have also tried to consult with former President Thabo Mbeki‚ who was unfortunately on one of his many African and humankind missions.

As I embark on this very difficult journey‚ and continue to speak truth to power‚ I know the road ahead is going to be torturous. Not just to me‚ but my children Zama and Mlando who have been my shield and strength. Zama‚ Mlando‚ thank you. What I know for sure‚ my children‚ is that now is not the time to retreat. The eyes of the 56% unemployed youth weigh too heavily on me.

The oppressive disunity engulfing our country cannot simply be shrugged off.

The people of this country are in desperate need of leaders with courage‚ compassion‚ high moral standing and who have their interests at heart. We cannot stand down.

Being a Member of Parliament for me is not merely employment. It is a calling to be a public servant‚ to serve‚ which many have forgotten.

History teaches us that the moral battle is the most difficult of them all‚ yet the noblest of all battles combined; evident from the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and the death penalty of Socrates‚ the assassination of Amilcar Cabral‚ Martin Luther King Jr and Chris Hani to the sentencing of our very own Comrade Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. I am therefore not naïve to what lies ahead; but I will do it anyway. I know my late husband Ntela Sikhosana‚ who left me on this earth with young children at the age of 28‚ would want me to stand up. We both knew that to unshackle our people‚ especially from the very comrades we fought side by side with‚ require men and women of honour and integrity.