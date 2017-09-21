'Kill to be a councillor'

Councillors' proximity to tenders, and power, prestige and pay cheques, are promoting political violence in KwaZulu-Natal - and the ANC is at the heart of it.

This was the thrust of explosive testimony by former ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman and premier Senzo Mchunu at the Moerane Commission in Durban on Wednesday.

Mchunu, who was ousted as chairman in the now-nullified 2015 provincial elective conference - and who was removed as premier in May the following year - said the ANC "must take responsibility" for political violence in the province, saying it was councillors and local officials being targeted, particularly since 2011.

Mchunu said councillor positions were highly coveted because they were "easily accessible paid public positions for people".

"You don't have to have any academic qualifications, you don't have to have whatever money. Because of this, it is gradually becoming highly competitive. It is no exaggeration to say that you can find up to 10 people fighting to become a councillor in a ward, or wanting to become PR [proportional representation] councillors in the same area. Competition is very high, and it promises double growth - one in terms of social status . and it also pays, financially," he said.