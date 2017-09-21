Limpopo MEC threatens legal action against provincial ANCYL leader

A Limpopo MEC has given provincial ANC Youth League secretary Che Selane 14 days to retract utterances allegedly made against her during a television interview or face legal action.

This is after Selane allegedly accused sports MEC Onicca Moloi during an ANN7 interview on Wednesday of awarding a contract for the Mapungubwe arts festival to her husband in 2016.

Spokesman for the provincial department of sport‚ arts and culture Moloko Moloto released a statement describing the allegations as defamatory and false.

“We advise Mr Selane to approach the Public Protector or the Police's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) if he truly believes his own lies. Mr Selane is given 14 days to publicly retract his defamatory claims and apologise to MEC Moloi‚” Moloto said.

He said Moloi would take legal action against Selane should he fail to apologise.

Moloto said the contract was in fact awarded to Magula Promotions three months before Moloi was appointed as MEC.

“Magula Promotions then sub-contracted Ms Maggie Harris‚ to provide catering services.

“The MEC and her husband have no relations with Magula Promotions or Ms Harris‚” he said. Attempts to reach Selane for comment were unsuccessful as his phone went unanswered.

- SowetanLIVE