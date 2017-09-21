Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu cancels trip to Eastern Cape

21 September 2017 - 17:53 By Zine George
Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

ANC presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu has cancelled her campaign trip to East London at the 11th-hour as she has to attend the national executive committee meeting on Friday.

DispatchLIVE reported earlier that Sisulu had been invited to address ANC members and supporters who would be attending the unveiling of the GB Pashe tombstone at Mdantsane.

Her spokesman Vusi Tshose confirmed the intended trip in a statement earlier on Thursday.

But he contacted DispatchLIVE on Thursday afternoon saying: "The Minister has to cancel her trip to East London because all NEC members have to attend Friday's meeting.

"She understands this may send confusing messages but attending the NEC meeting remains priority in her schedule‚" added Tshose.

