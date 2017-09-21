Politics

Makhosi Khoza quits 'alien and corrupt ANC'

21 September 2017 - 11:55 By Timeslive
Makhosi Khoza.
Makhosi Khoza.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

MP Makhosi Khoza is quitting the ANC‚ she announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia‚ Johannesburg‚ Khoza gave an emotional speech.

"I am not leaving the ANC mission but I am leaving the ANC. We need to draw a distinction between the ANC mission and the leaders that are now running the ANC. Although I am leaving the ANC‚ the values that it taught me‚ I will leave with‚ I will give them life‚" Khoza said.

Khoza said a "new‚ alien and corrupt ANC" kept people stuck in poverty.

"We should fight for the restoration of our dignity. This is no longer the ANC that I know‚ this ANC is alien and corrupt‚" she said.

I have reached the conclusion that the ANC has been hijacked by these aliens.

"I want to free myself from the ugly‚ nasty‚ self-serving‚ factional and unprincipled contestation for positions (taking place ahead of the December elective conference).

"I have reached the conclusion that the ANC has been hijacked by these aliens."

Khoza said she was not joining the DA‚ as speculated‚ but was supporting an anti-corruption‚ faith-based movement.

"I want South Africans to know there are many good comrades within the ANC ... who cannot come out in the open for fear of being persecuted.

"I'm asking for people of all racial groups and classes to join the crusade to rid South Africa and the African continent of corruption."

Khoza‚ who has spoken out against corruption‚ has riled the party authorities with her public calls for President Jacob Zuma to resign.

The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal provincial leadership recently brought disciplinary charges against Khoza after she openly stated that she would back a motion of no confidence aimed at ousting the president.

MORE

IN FULL | Goodbye new, alien and corrupt ANC‚ I quit - Makhosi Khoza

Statement by Makhosi Khoza in Johannesburg on Thursday 21 September 2017
Politics
1 hour ago

‘Troubled’ teen behind threats on Makhosi Khoza and other MPs

The culprit behind threats on outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ her daughter and other members of the National Assembly is a "troubled" teenage girl ...
Politics
6 days ago

ANC in new move to avert divisions

The ANC has put a halt to regional and provincial elective conferences beyond September 30.
Opinion & Analysis
7 hours ago

ANC ‘must accept responsibility’ for political killings

The ANC needs to "accept responsibility" for political violence in KwaZulu-Natal‚ former provincial chairman and KZN premier Senzo Mchunu said on ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Road ahead will be ‘torturous’: Makhosi Khoza Politics
  2. Trevor Manuel says courts holding government executive arms in check Politics
  3. 'Good riddance' says KZN ANC Youth League to Makhosi Khoza Politics
  4. Quitting of Khoza a great loss to the ANC: Mashatile Politics
  5. ANC trio agree that Zuma should've quit 'long ago' Politics

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language

Related articles

  1. I still believe in the ANC‚ says Motlanthe Politics
  2. Don't believe the hype‚ the ANC in KZN is united: Sihle Zikalala Politics
  3. 'Stop your smear campaign‚' says Lindiwe Sisulu Politics
  4. Thousands of fake membership cards concern ANC Politics
X