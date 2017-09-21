Politics

Sisulu in Eastern Cape as part of her campaign drive

21 September 2017 - 15:17 By Zine George
Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

ANC Presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu will arrive in East London on Friday‚ as part of her campaign for the ANC's top post.

As part of her programme in the Eastern Cape this weekend‚ her spokesman‚ Vusi Tshose‚ said the Minister will be in conversation with the community of Mdantsane.

"She has been invited by the ANC GB Phasha branch in her capacity as an NEC (national executive committee) member to join them and to deliver a memorial lecture in honour of the late Comrade Gilford Buyile Pasha‚" he said.

Pasha was a renowned ANC veteran and ex-Robben Island prisoner.

Sisulu was first nominated by an Amathole ANC branch early last year‚ with the members saying they are likely to nominate her to replace ANC president Jacob Zuma at the national elective conference in December‚ "because she is not tainted".

Other senior ANC leaders vying for the position are Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who was also in Mdantsane last week to officially open the newly revamped Cecilia Makiwane Hospital‚ as well as Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ Mathews Phosa and Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize and Phosa were in East London on Wednesday night as panellists at a book launch of soccer referee Ace Ngcobo.

Tshose said: "As part of the (GB Pasha) lecture‚ Minister Sisulu will continue to share her vision for the future and emphasise her message of hope through her presidential campaign under the theme "It's a Must".

READ MORE

Premier impersonator case postponed

A fraud case against an ANC member who allegedly impersonated North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to defraud other government officials has been ...
News
2 days ago

'Stop your smear campaign‚' says Lindiwe Sisulu

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Tuesday denied that she had ever attended an event hosted by the controversial Gupta family.
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphosa leads ANC leadership race: analysts

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has an edge in the race to become the next leader of the African National Congress, according to a survey of ...
Business
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Gauteng ANC says support for Ramaphosa not a given Politics
  2. Five times Makhosi Khoza threw shade at the ANC Politics
  3. Sisulu in Eastern Cape as part of her campaign drive Politics
  4. Road ahead will be ‘torturous’: Makhosi Khoza Politics
  5. Trevor Manuel says courts holding government executive arms in check Politics

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language
X