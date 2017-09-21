Zuma: There are no safe hands for weapons of mass destruction

President Jacob has called for calm in North Korea‚ saying "the situation cannot be allowed to get out of hand".

Speaking on Wednesday at the United Nations General Assembly‚ Zuma said: "As a country that voluntarily dismantled its nuclear weapons programme‚ South Africa is of the firm view that there are no safe hands for weapons of mass destruction."

Earlier in the day‚ Zuma signed an anti-nuclear weapons treaty at the United Nations‚ which only allows for the use of nuclear for purposes like energy and medicine.

"The only viable solution to the problems of nuclear weapons is their total elimination as expressed in the recently adopted UN treaty‚" he said.

"It can no longer be acceptable that some few countries keep arsenals and stockpiles of nuclear weapons as part of their strategic defence‚ while expecting others to remain at their mercy."