Community Safety MEC to get to the bottom of bullying at schools

Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Friday said her department will investigate why Noorderlig Gekombineerde High School had not taken action against the learners who reportedly bullied a Grade 7 learner who has since died.

"We will investigate what happened and will make public our findings. What we want to find out is: why did it take so long for the school to act against those were bullying the children?" Nkosi-Malobane said on Friday during her visit to the school in Benoni.

A 13-year-old boy died on Tuesday after suffering injuries allegedly related to bullying at the school.

Nkosi-Malobane said once post-mortem results were made available‚ the police would decide on the charge to be levelled against the learners involved.