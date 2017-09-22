Former ANC member Makhosi Khoza and ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa engaged in a fiery exchange on SABC’s Morning Live programme on Friday as Khoza again laid into the ruling party.

Khoza wished Kodwa good luck saying‚ “Shap shap‚ do the right thing‚ bru‚” after he spoke boisterously of the ANC’s resolve to tackle corruption.

She equated her resignation from the party at the historic Liliesleaf Farm in Johannesburg on Thursday to a divorce‚ saying she had spent more time in the organisation than with her biological parents.

Asked by Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas when the ANC would act against corrupt members‚ Kodwa said that the “KPMG saga” meant that there could be “no suggestion” that the leaked e-mails from the controversial Gupta family were “false or fake news”.