Politics

Dlamini-Zuma denies plans for cabinet position

22 September 2017 - 05:50 By Thabo Mokone
Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

ANC presidential contender Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma claims she is in the dark about an appointment to President Jacob Zuma's cabinet.

Speaking to reporters minutes after she was sworn in as an MP by Lechesa Tsenoli, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dlamini-Zuma said for now she was looking forward only to serving in the oversight committees of the legislature.

"I've been informed by the office of the chief whip and the office of the secretary-general that I'm coming here to be a member of parliament. They've not told me anything else.

"So, as far as I'm concerned, I'm coming to parliament to be an MP. I've been sworn in, that's all I know," she said.

Gauteng ANC says support for Ramaphosa not a given

ANC Gauteng Chairperson Paul Mashatile has said the provincial structure’s backing of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is not a done deal.
Politics
14 hours ago

There has been speculation that Dlamini-Zuma's return to parliament is to pave the way for her to be appointed as a minister amid rumours that Zuma is planning another cabinet reshuffle.

In terms of the constitution, the president appoints cabinet ministers from among members of the National Assembly.

Dlamini-Zuma, who has taken up a seat left vacant by the resignation of former ANC Youth League member Pule Mabe, said she was ready to serve in any portfolio committee assigned to her by the leadership of the ANC.

"It's going to be a lot of work but I am happy. They decide which committees you are going to. You don't choose; they will tell me which committee to go to and I don't mind any committee."

