Dlamini-Zuma denies plans for cabinet position

ANC presidential contender Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma claims she is in the dark about an appointment to President Jacob Zuma's cabinet.

Speaking to reporters minutes after she was sworn in as an MP by Lechesa Tsenoli, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dlamini-Zuma said for now she was looking forward only to serving in the oversight committees of the legislature.

"I've been informed by the office of the chief whip and the office of the secretary-general that I'm coming here to be a member of parliament. They've not told me anything else.

"So, as far as I'm concerned, I'm coming to parliament to be an MP. I've been sworn in, that's all I know," she said.