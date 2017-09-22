Politics

Government must review their KPMG audits‚ says Gigaba

22 September 2017 - 14:52 By Naledi Shange
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

In the wake of allegations of state capture ensnarling auditing firm KPMG‚ Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has called on government entities to review audits conducted by the company.

"In the immediate term‚ and as a measure to restore confidence in audits‚ all of government and its entities must consider reviewing their work programmes with KPMG‚ to ensure that their audit processes have not been compromised in any way‚ and to take appropriate steps if it has been compromised‚" Gigaba said in a statement on Friday.

This follows the conclusion of KPMG’s international investigation into the company's handling of all its Gupta-linked accounts and its withdrawal of its report's findings and recommendations on the so-called "rogue unit" at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The report by the firm resulted in the axing of senior investigative executives and was used to oust the finance minister‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ which resulted in huge losses to South Africa.

DA wants UK to use bribery Act to probe McKinsey

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is to ask the UK Serious Fraud Office to investigate the allegedly corrupt dealings of global ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Gigaba said the KPMG scandal had repercussions not only for the company but also for governance.

" These developments further threaten to undermine our efforts in reinforcing confidence and enhancing a climate for investments‚ both domestic and international‚" he said.

He added that the scandal should motivate government to rotate audit firms.

"Government should explore possible regulations for both the public and private sector in an effort to ensure and preserve the integrity and good governance in the audit fraternity.

This move will not only ensure that companies diversify their audit options‚ but also build in a peer review oversight mechanism."

He said this was an opportunity to root out bad elements‚ which threatened the growth of the economy.

"It is therefore‚ warranted and critical that the relevant law enforcements and bodies such as the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) look into this matter to identify and sanction those responsible for any wrong-doing‚" Gigaba said.

READ MORE:

Business Leadership SA suspends KPMG

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has suspended the membership of KPMG after launching an investigation into allegations of state capture that ...
Business
3 hours ago

You don’t have to be an auditor to understand KPMG’s kerfuffle

You don’t need to be a forensic auditor to join the dots. You just need Wikipedia. It’s all there.
Ideas
2 days ago

Gordhan‚ Jonas want full disclosure by KPMG on its role in state capture

Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas have insisted on a full disclosure by KPMG of the role of various parties in state capture and the manner in which ...
Politics
18 hours ago

What KPMG’s Gupta imbroglio says about corruption in South Africa

As far as corporate accountability goes, the recent announcement that the CEO and seven senior executives at auditing and consultancy firm KPMG in ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC stalwarts want Makhosi Khoza to reconsider her resignation Politics
  2. Government must review their KPMG audits‚ says Gigaba Politics
  3. DA wants UK to use bribery Act to probe McKinsey Politics
  4. Zille has betrayed us again on child murders‚ say activists Politics
  5. Dudu Myeni’s stay at SAA is legal - Gigaba Politics

Latest Videos

Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
X