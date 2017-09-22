In the wake of allegations of state capture ensnarling auditing firm KPMG‚ Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has called on government entities to review audits conducted by the company.

"In the immediate term‚ and as a measure to restore confidence in audits‚ all of government and its entities must consider reviewing their work programmes with KPMG‚ to ensure that their audit processes have not been compromised in any way‚ and to take appropriate steps if it has been compromised‚" Gigaba said in a statement on Friday.

This follows the conclusion of KPMG’s international investigation into the company's handling of all its Gupta-linked accounts and its withdrawal of its report's findings and recommendations on the so-called "rogue unit" at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

The report by the firm resulted in the axing of senior investigative executives and was used to oust the finance minister‚ Pravin Gordhan‚ which resulted in huge losses to South Africa.