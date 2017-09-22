Politics

Khoza quits 'corrupt' ANC

22 September 2017 - 05:50 By Kgaugelo Masweneng And Nomahlubi Jordaan
Leaving: Makhosi Khoza pictured at an interview in Johannesburg on Thursday Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Outspoken MP Makhosi Khoza bode farewell to the "alien and corrupt" ANC in a speech at Liliesleaf Farm in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Khoza said she would "no longer tap dance with deadly, greedy hyenas and wolves".

She said she had become involved in politics as a moral duty to the people of South Africa.

"The people of this country are in desperate need of leaders with courage, compassion, high moral standing and who have their interests at heart."

Khoza said she wanted to free herself from the "ugly, nasty, self-serving, factional and unprincipled contestation for positions" ahead of the ANC's December elective conference.

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal brought disciplinary charges against her after she stated she would back a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

- Additional reporting Neo Goba

