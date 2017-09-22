Tshwane biking cops are for whites‚ says ANC
The African National Congress Tshwane Caucus has condemned the decision of the capital to introduce metro cops on bicycles in Hatfield.
In a statement released on Friday‚ the opposition said the move made by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga was aimed at protecting whites.
“The African National Congress Tshwane Caucus condemns the actions of the DA in using coffers of the city and rate payers’ money to defend white privilege. In this vain we stand firmly opposed to the bicycle unit that is currently deployed in Hatfield‚ a predominantly white area that houses the University of Pretoria which has the highest concentration of white students and a whites only student residence‚” the ANC said.
“This move by the DA crystalizes their backward intentions of undermining and reversing the gains of our democratic dispensation as well as the creation of a non-racist society.”
The City of Tshwane launched a bicycle unit to help fight crime in the country’s capital city last week.
The unit is a result of a partnership that began a year ago between the city and the Hatfield City Improvement District (CID).
The CID is a non-profit organisation made up of properties in the area. Bicycles were funded by the business community within the CID. The unit is part of the Tshwane Metro Police Department.
Msimanga said the unit will start with just 20 volunteer officers‚ but is expected to be expanded to other parts of Tshwane‚ including the city centre.
