The African National Congress Tshwane Caucus has condemned the decision of the capital to introduce metro cops on bicycles in Hatfield.

In a statement released on Friday‚ the opposition said the move made by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga was aimed at protecting whites.

“The African National Congress Tshwane Caucus condemns the actions of the DA in using coffers of the city and rate payers’ money to defend white privilege. In this vain we stand firmly opposed to the bicycle unit that is currently deployed in Hatfield‚ a predominantly white area that houses the University of Pretoria which has the highest concentration of white students and a whites only student residence‚” the ANC said.