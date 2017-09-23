Where is the R500,000, Collen?

ANC Youth League president Collen Maine accepted a half a million rand “donation” from a coal company after promising it he could stop its contract with Eskom being scrapped.

Eskom had given notice it was planning to terminate its R8-billion contract with Just Coal, an Mpumalanga-based company. Owners of the company met with Maine, who allegedly promised to find a “political solution” to its problems with Eskom, but that this would come at a price — a R500,000 donation to the ANCYL.

Just Coal, owned by billionaire Joe Singh, claims to have been “forced” to pay "donations" to many Gauteng politicians and senior Eskom executives.