ANC heavyweight Bheki Cele said that the ruling party did not have the endorsement of Jesus Christ‚ and that hubris in the run-up to the 2019 general elections would result in its downfall.

President Jacob Zuma has previously held that the ANC would rule until Jesus' second coming‚ a narrative which Cele venomously undercut at the podium.

"We will only continue to rule if we are humble‚" Cele added.

"The reason the ANC is losing votes is because the people say we have social distance‚ arrogance‚ that we are corrupt and because of factionalism."