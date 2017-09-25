Politics

Dlamini-Zuma on the campaign trail in KZN

25 September 2017 - 12:46 By Suthentira Govender And Lwandile Bhengu
Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Image: Supplied

Chants of "mama" greeted presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma when she arrived at the town hall in Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Kitted out in ANC regalia‚ Dlamini-Zuma was accompanied by ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Sihle Zikalala and her campaign manager‚ Carl Niehaus.

Dlamini-Zuma and Zikalala are on a two-day road show‚ first tackling Harding on Sunday and Empangeni on Monday.

The hall was packed with ANC Women's League members‚ mostly sporting "NDZ for President" t-shirts.

Dlamini-Zuma was the keynote speaker at the cadres forum event.

She appeared unfazed by a Sunday Times report that her campaign to succeed President Jacob Zuma had hit turbulent waters.

According to the report her supporters in the ANC Kwazulu-Natal provincial executive are on unsteady ground and her staunch backer Ace Magashule is apparently refusing to commit to the campaign.

