House of late struggle icon Maxeke falling apart

The late struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke's house in Kliptown is falling apart despite promises that it will be turned into a heritage site.

The ANCWL‚ Charlotte Maxeke Foundation and City of Johannesburg announced in April last year that the house would receive a major facelift in a bid to preserve Maxeke's legacy.

A year later‚ a notice board and a blue plaque next to her front door are the only indication that the brick structure once housed a powerful woman regarded by many as the mother of black freedom in South Africa.

The notice board carries the logo of the ANCWL and ValuMax‚ a construction company tasked with construction duties for the project.

When contacted for an update recently‚ ValuMax said the company's CEO (Rocco De Kock) was heading to Namibia and would respond to questions about the Maxeke Heritage House on his return.