Mashaba: 'military veterans' companies scored broadband deal'

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says that a preliminary probe into the purchase of a R1.3-billion fibre broadband network benefited companies linked to senior members of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association.

Mashaba asked on Monday why the MKMVA had called on its members to “intensify” the “struggle to reclaim power” in the City of Johannesburg and was so interested in a recently tabled motion of no confidence against himself and the speaker of council.

“I can only surmise that the reason behind the interest is to protect the ANC’s patronage networks which previously allowed them to loot state coffers for their benefit‚” he said in a statement on Monday.