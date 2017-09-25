Public broadcaster grilled at Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's event
Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lambasted the SABC for its recent mistakes including calling her "mini-Zuma".
NDZ - her campaign nickname - was chief guest at an ANC Cadres Forum gathering in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
She took umbrage to the state broadcaster misspelling her name and referring to her as President Jacob Zuma's ex wife. The SABC has since apologised.
"It is important for them (the media) to tell the truth. If they tell the truth and criticise us‚ we will listen.
"But if they don't‚ we will not listen.."
Dlamini-Zuma added: "We don't say they must praise us‚ they must just report accurately‚ especially the SABC.
"The SABC is a public broadcaster and they have channels everybody can access.
"So they have a bigger responsibility to report accurately. I won't go into their disrespectfulness. They apologised.
"I hope they don't have to apologise a third time."
Embattled ANC provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala‚ who also addressed the northern KZN crowd of NDZ supporters‚ criticised the SABC saying its reporting was the "worst backwardness" and called for action.
In reference to the recent Pietermaritzburg High court challenge led by Vryheid councillor Lawrence Dube who went to court in July last year asking for a rerun of the 2015 elective conference‚ Zikalala said : "The 2015 conference was requested by the very same people who are now saying it was unlawful."
He also criticised ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe for asking for an explanation on why they don't want to back deputy president Cyril Ramaposa as the next president‚ saying: "We can't have an SG of a mass democratic movement be one-sided‚ a leader must be open to listen to all opinions."
Touching on the December elective conference‚ Dlamini-Zuma said she was hoping the fragmented ruling party would leave united after the new president is elected.
"As cadres we have the right to prefer this one or that one. But once that conference has elected the NEC from the president down‚ we will follow the NEC as cadres."
