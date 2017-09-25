Public broadcaster grilled at Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's event

Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lambasted the SABC for its recent mistakes including calling her "mini-Zuma".

NDZ - her campaign nickname - was chief guest at an ANC Cadres Forum gathering in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

She took umbrage to the state broadcaster misspelling her name and referring to her as President Jacob Zuma's ex wife. The SABC has since apologised.

"It is important for them (the media) to tell the truth. If they tell the truth and criticise us‚ we will listen.

"But if they don't‚ we will not listen.."