ANC challenges Joburg council on motion of no confidence

The ANC is in the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday to challenge a decision to not table motions of no confidence against mayor Herman Mashaba and speaker Vasco da Gama.

The ANC also wants the Constitutional Court judgment in UDM vs Speaker to be upheld‚ as they argue that the judgment set a precedent that a speaker has the discretion to decide how a motion of no confidence should be undertaken.

The party asks that the motions against Mashaba and Da Gama be tabled for Wednesday's council meeting.