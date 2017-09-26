Charlotte Maxeke's sad legacy

The home of late struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke, in Kliptown, is falling apart despite promises that it will be declared a national heritage site.

The ANC Women's League, the Charlotte Maxeke Foundation, and City of Johannesburg announced in April last year that the house would receive a facelift in a bid to preserve Maxeke's legacy.

A year later, a blue plaque next to her front door is the only indication that the structure was once the home of a powerful woman regarded by many as the mother of black freedom in South Africa.

Maxeke's great-grandson, Thulasizwe Makhanya, said the Maxeke Foundation was in the dark about the house. He said it has been rented out by the city and the foundation did not have authority over it.

The director of the Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture and recreation, Maphata Ramphele, did not respond to questions.