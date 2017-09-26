Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says Cosatu’s planned national strike on Wednesday should also go to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.

“Unfortunately‚ COSATU’s planned strike fails to take the protest to the headquarters of state capture‚ Saxonwold at the Gupta residence‚” Mashaba said in a statement.

“If COSATU and its affiliates are determined to fight corruption‚ they must first take this fight to where corruption is planned‚ at Saxonwold.

“Under the new administration‚ we have made it clear that corruption has no place within the City. The days where corruption was punished with a slap on the wrist or by officials turning a blind eye‚ are over.”