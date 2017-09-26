Racism not the 'core' issue at Klipspruit West High, parents say
Racism is not the core issue at Klipspruit West High School‚ parents say.
"The media must stop peddling racism. Racism is not the core of the issues‚" said Anthony Williams‚ the president of Patriots of Equality‚ a civil group.
"There was a flawed process in the appointment of the principal. The circuit manager was chairing a meeting where the appointment of the principal was discussed. That meeting was supposed to have been chaired by a parent."
Williams said the school had become a "political playground".
"The level of insubordination is crazy‚" Williams said.
He denied that parents had disrupted learning.
"We never went into the school premises. We stand outside the gate. That is the level of respect we have for the school and learners."
Speaking to the media outside Klipspruit West High on Tuesday‚ education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said learning had resumed there.
However‚ 12 teachers and two administrative personnel did not pitch.
"I will meet them to understand why they are not here‚" Lesufi said. The absent teachers‚ according to Lesufi‚ had complained that they were not safe at the school.
Lesufi said the department had organised security for the teachers.
He said he will also meet with teachers' union Sadtu over threats that they want to shut down the whole Soweto area.
"We have to make a drastic decision. There is no way we can continue in an environment like this."
Lesufi said he would also be meeting with parents on Thursday to decide on the future of the school.
"I've asked the office to arrange an urgent meeting with all the parents because we have to make a decision. I've reached a stage where we need to take a decision now whether we have a school or not.
"I also want the parents to indicate whether we have a school or not."
