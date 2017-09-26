Racism is not the core issue at Klipspruit West High School‚ parents say.

"The media must stop peddling racism. Racism is not the core of the issues‚" said Anthony Williams‚ the president of Patriots of Equality‚ a civil group.

"There was a flawed process in the appointment of the principal. The circuit manager was chairing a meeting where the appointment of the principal was discussed. That meeting was supposed to have been chaired by a parent."

Williams said the school had become a "political playground".

"The level of insubordination is crazy‚" Williams said.

He denied that parents had disrupted learning.

"We never went into the school premises. We stand outside the gate. That is the level of respect we have for the school and learners."