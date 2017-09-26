Politics

WATCH | 'Zuma is an elite predator', says SACP’s Solly Mapaila

26 September 2017 - 14:09

President Jacob Zuma was among the 'elites' that the SACP and Cosatu will be marching against, Solly Mapaila said during a briefing on Tuesday.

The South African Communist Party's (SACP) deputy general secretary said the president was the 'elite predator'.

Activities at schools, municipalities and mines are expected to be disrupted on Wednesday as trade federation Cosatu affiliates strike and march against state capture and corruption.

 

The disruption is aimed at making the ANC deal with workers' concerns about the looting of state coffers.

"The elites are those close to him, the Guptas and others inside the movement who have accepted this particular agenda. We are dealing with a very serious matter. That is why post this march things will not be the same in this country," Mapaila said.

Cosatu supporters will march on city halls, banks, the Chamber of Mines, Eskom and the offices of the SA Local Government Association.

 

