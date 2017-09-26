Politics

Zille flies Cape hopes to Thailand

26 September 2017 - 06:58 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Helen Zille. File photo.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

A new direct flight route between the Mother City and Bangkok is on the cards.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille said during her recent visit to Thailand, to promote the province as an investment destination, she had spoken to the vice-president of Thai Airlines about the potential of the route.

"We have had discussions with Thai Airlines and they expect ... in their second round of consideration of new routes, to consider our situation very seriously," said Zille.

She said her government had sold the province to Thailand as a tourism destination with economic benefits for both.

"It is a very good holiday destination. Currently Thailand receives 80000 South African tourists a year and we welcome only 8,000 Thais a year," said Zille.

