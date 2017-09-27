Politics

Appoint SABC board immediately: SOS Coalition urges Zuma

27 September 2017 - 17:00 By Timeslive
The SABC in Auckland Park.
Image: Robbie Tshabalala

The SOS Coalition has called on President Jacob Zuma to appoint the new board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) immediately.

Zuma on Tuesday released a statement saying he was still considering the names of people recommended for appointment to the board of SABC.

This is despite that the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications interviewed 34 candidates‚ and submitted the list of 12 names to the president for approval and appointment as non-executive members of the board on September 5.

The previous board of the SABC was dissolved in March this year‚ and an interim SABC board was appointed.

The term of office of the SABC interim board ended on Tuesday and Zuma thanked the outgoing members of the interim board for their service.

The SOS Coalition said on Wednesday the president had yet to appoint a board‚ despite the fact that he had 21 days to do so.

“The President had 21 days to ratify the list. Since the President has not yet appointed the new board it cannot begin performing its duties – even though it is ready‚ willing and waiting to do so‚” the organisation said.

It said leaving board matters in the hands of three acting executives was in contrast to the recommendations made by the ad hoc committee after its inquiry into the SABC Board‚ all of which were adopted by Parliament early this year.

 

