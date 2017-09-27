Trade federation Cosatu will on Wednesday embark on a national strike against state capture.

The federation has threatened to shut down the country as it marches on city halls‚ banks‚ the Chamber of Mines‚ Eskom and the SA Local Government Association (Salga).

Among its demands is that President Jacob Zuma appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to probe state capture.

Cosatu‚ which has called on Zuma to resign‚ wants the proceeds of state capture to be channelled to projects that fight poverty.

In Johannesburg‚ those taking part in the strike will gather at Cosatu house in Braamfontein and then march to the City of Joburg and to the City Hall to hand over memorandums.