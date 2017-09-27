Politics

Cosatu embarks on national strike, threatens to 'shut down country'

27 September 2017 - 08:43 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Cosatu has threatened to shut down the country as it marches on city halls‚ banks‚ the Chamber of Mines‚ Eskom and the SA Local Government Association (Salga) on Wednesday. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images

Trade federation Cosatu will on Wednesday embark on a national strike against state capture.

The federation has threatened to shut down the country as it marches on city halls‚ banks‚ the Chamber of Mines‚ Eskom and the SA Local Government Association (Salga).

Among its demands is that President Jacob Zuma appoint a judicial commission of inquiry to probe state capture.

Cosatu‚ which has called on Zuma to resign‚ wants the proceeds of state capture to be channelled to projects that fight poverty.

In Johannesburg‚ those taking part in the strike will gather at Cosatu house in Braamfontein and then march to the City of Joburg and to the City Hall to hand over memorandums.

WATCH | 'Zuma is an elite predator', says SACP’s Solly Mapaila

President Jacob Zuma was among the 'elites' that the SACP and Cosatu will be marching against, Solly Mapaila said during a briefing on Tuesday.
Politics
19 hours ago

In Durban‚ the strike will start at DiniZulu (Botha Park) and move to the City Hall where a memorandum will be handed over to the Premier.

Strikers will convene in North End and move to the City Hall in East London and will meet at Freedom Square in Mthatha‚ then march to the department of labour.

The Indoor Sport Centre will be the gathering point in Queenstown and the march will move to the department of labour and the police station where a memorandum will be handed over.

In Port Elizabeth‚ the strike will start at Nangoza Jebe Hall and proceed to Vuyisile Mini Square.

In Polokwane‚ the gathering will be at SABC Park followed by a march to Shoprite‚ the Premier’s office and Anglo Platinum‚ while in Cape Town‚ the action will start at Keizerkragt Street to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa‚ the Provincial Government and National Parliament to hand over memorandums.

Second day of marches in Durban as Cosatu threatens the mother of all protests

The fight against corruption and state capture is to spill onto the streets as the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) embarks on a ...
News
17 hours ago

In Mafikeng‚ strikers will gather at Montshiwa Stadium and march to the Legislature to hand over memorandums to the Premier‚ Business Forum and Chamber of Mines.

Nelspruit Showground will be the meeting point in Nelspruit and the march will proceed to Government Complex where a memorandum will be handed over to the Premier. In Emalahleni strikers will meet at Lynville stadium and march to Eskom Park.

In Kimberley‚ the strike will start at Kemo Hotel and move to the Premier’s office‚ the Department of Mineral Resources‚ the Banking Association and Salga.

In Bloemfontein‚ the strike will resume at Batho Community Hall and proceed to the Provincial Government (Lebogang Building)‚ where a memorandum will be handed over to the Premier.

