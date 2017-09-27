"Down with state capture!" SACP first deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin screamed at the gates of Parliament on Wednesday.

"R27-billion is being looted out of the public purse every year. R170-billion‚ at least‚ is being taken out of the country by the private sector‚'' he continued.

"People are making lots of money but services are getting worse. They are making billions by screwing those who are poor and in need.''

He went on to lambast the Gupta family‚ NPA head Shaun Abrahams and SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane.

In a memorandum delivered to Parliament‚ the union stressed that government ministers implicated in alleged state capture activities should be "urgently investigated and if no proper public explanation for their actions is acceptable" they should be charged. In addition all contracts between government and the Guptas‚ including mining‚ should be reviewed by the Auditor General for '' irregularities in order to develop a financial claim for monies corruptly secured''.

The Asset Forfeiture Union should also seize the assets of the family.

Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich read the memorandum to the crowd.

"In order to promote and defend the interests of workers‚ the working class and the poor‚ this perilous situation must be addressed forthwith by‚ amongst other things‚ the dismantling of the network of the predatory elite‚'' the memorandum stated.