Cosatu President S’dumo Dlamini moved to bolster the federation’s stance in the tripartite alliance‚ saying they would assert themselves in electing Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Thousands of federation members‚ led by Dlamini‚ marched through Durban’s city centre on Wednesday.

The demonstration formed part of a national “shutdown” in opposition to state capture.

As protesters edged their way towards the steps at city hall‚ they sang songs likening the Gupta family to dogs.

“AmaGupta ayizinja‚” they sang.