Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini says leaders of the union federation and of the governing tripartite alliance are working to oust him.

Speaking in an interview on Ukhozi FM’s current affairs show on Tuesday evening‚ Dlamini said some of these individuals were working with the media to drive a wedge between him and the rest of the Cosatu leadership‚ and that of the tripartite alliance.

His comments came days after reports emerged that Dlamini‚ who is seen as being close to President Jacob Zuma‚ did not participate in preparation for Wednesday’s march against state capture.

Cosatu and the SACP are to stage mass demonstrations across the country in an attempt to press the authorities to probe allegations of state capture.

- BusinessLIVE

WATCH | #CosatuStrike marchers: 'We are ready for Ramaphosa