CosatuStrike: Ehrenreich knock‚ knock‚ knocking on Helen's door

When Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich told marchers on Wednesday they would head to Parliament instead of Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's office he was booed relentlessly.

In a matter of minutes Ehrenreich changed his mind. But there was a slight problem. The flatbed van he was travelling on had to do a U-turn in one of the narrow streets in the Cape Town CBD.

"Down with Zille‚ down with Zille‚" the crowd chanted as they made their way to the premier's office to deliver a memorandum.

WATCH | #CosatuStrike marchers: 'We are ready for Ramaphosa