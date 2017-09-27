#CosatuStrike: Ehrenreich knock‚ knock‚ knocking on Helen's door
When Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich told marchers on Wednesday they would head to Parliament instead of Western Cape Premier Helen Zille's office he was booed relentlessly.
In a matter of minutes Ehrenreich changed his mind. But there was a slight problem. The flatbed van he was travelling on had to do a U-turn in one of the narrow streets in the Cape Town CBD.
"Down with Zille‚ down with Zille‚" the crowd chanted as they made their way to the premier's office to deliver a memorandum.
WATCH | #CosatuStrike marchers: 'We are ready for Ramaphosa
The memorandum said: "South Africa has achieved political emancipation from apartheid. However‚ economically and socially the legacy of apartheid's racist and exploitative practices endures so that South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the world and has rampant unemployment and under-employment."
It said the Western Cape has among the most unequal societies in the country as Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and Zille continued to advance the "generational advantage of the white communities that benefitted under apartheid".
The memorandum said: "The mayor has made herself guilty of being captured by going to lunch at a developer in Clifton and the next thing they get a big development opportunity.
"The premier has shown her involvement in state capture by going to lunch with the Gupta (sic) and taking money from them. These political leaders has never made public their donations.
"Zuma is corrupt and has his hands in the public purse‚ but so are Zille and De Lille‚ who have pushed the poor out of the city centre and onto Blikkiesdorp with little services.''
At the entrance to the Western Cape legislature‚ which was cordoned off by police‚ Ehrenreich read the list of demands‚ which included "dismantling the network of predatory elite". He was prevented from entering the building‚ so he put the memorandum under the door.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE