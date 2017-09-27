Politics

Court dismisses bid to nullify ANC OR Tambo regional election

27 September 2017 - 13:55 By Timeslive
A file photo of the ANC flag.
A file photo of the ANC flag.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

Two disgruntled ANC members in the Eastern Cape have failed to convince the High Court in Mthatha to nullify the party’s OR Tambo regional election of 2015 on the grounds of irregularities.

Badanile Mntamo and Mlandeli Ndabetha claimed that deceased members of the party were included as delegates at branch meetings before the conference was held in the Eastern Cape.

Judge Selby Mbenenge dismissed the case on Tuesday evening‚ the Daily Dispatch reported on Wednesday.

The judge said the two had taken too long to launch their application.

Lawyers acting for the two said the ruling may be appealed as the case had not been dismissed on merit but rather on a technicality.

Speaking after the ruling‚ ANC deputy regional secretary for the OR Tambo region Mesuli Ngqondwana said the party maintained that the regional conference had been duly constituted.

Had the court ruled the other way‚ the participation of 25 members of the OR Tambo regional leadership in the ANC provincial elective conference – which starts on Thursday – would have been in the balance.

