DA runners coy on top job ambition

DA Western Cape interim leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has no ambitions to take over as the next premier.

Even his key opponent, Lennit Max, was cagey when he was asked if he saw himself as the next head of the Western Cape should he win the DA's provincial conference next week.

The two are going head to head for the position of provincial leader on October 7 in one of the most highly anticipated political contests the Western Cape has seen.

Since current premier Helen Zille will not be eligible after the 2019 elections, whoever is provincial leader holds an advantage to take the position.

Madikizela, who currently serves as human settlements MEC, told TimesLIVE yesterday that though things might change between now and 2019, he was not eyeing the post.

"Honestly, that's not my ambition as an individual. I really need to focus on areas where I need to make maximum impact and really deal with the issues of service delivery," said Madikizela

"I think that there are other people who can do a better job as a premier."

Max , though noncommittal, didn't completely rule out the idea of being the next Western Cape premier.

"It is not my ultimate goal, not at all, but I will consider that when we get there. I will cross that bridge when we arrive at that bridge," said Max.