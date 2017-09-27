DA studying judgment on private political party funding

The Democratic Alliance says it is studying the Western Cape High Court judgment declaring that information regarding private political party funding should be made public.

“We have just only received the judgment now and we are working through it with our legal team‚” said DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe.

The DA opposed the application brought by My Vote Counts in which it asked the court to declare that information on private political party funding should be made public.

My Vote Counts also challenged the constitutional validity of the Promotion of Access to Information Act‚ (PAIA).

Selfe said Judge Yasmin Meer’s ruling left a question on whether it has not been overtaken by events as the National Assembly has already established an ad hoc committee to look into party funding.