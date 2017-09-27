Cosatu’s big march hit its first hurdle after Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba did not personally collect a memorandum from workers.

Metro Centre was the first stop during the march against state capture and corruption in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

When thousands of workers arrived at the council's offices‚ Cosatu leaders were informed that Mashaba was not coming to collect the memorandum.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety‚ Michael Sun‚ accepted the memorandum on behalf of the mayor.

