Marchers start to gather in Durban ahead of Cosatu protest
Workers have slowly started to gather in the shadow of the King Dinuzulu in downtown Durban on Wednesday‚ as they prepare to take part in an anti-corruption march organised by trade union federation Cosatu.
Thousand of workers are expected to march through Durban central. The federation's president S'dumo Dlamini is billed to lead the march - the second in the city in two days‚ after members of the Communication Workers Union protested against low Post Office salaries on Tuesday.
The Cosatu demonstration is in opposition to state capture.
The KwaZulu-Natal wing of the congress is purported to have mobilised workers from across the province‚ most of who were shuttled into the city by bus.
The march will start at the King Dinizulu Park‚ move along Dr Pixley isa kaSSeme Street (formerly West Street) to the City Hall‚ where a memorandum will be handed to the KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu.
It will then move onto the nearly Durban Chamber of Commerce building and then the Department of Labour offices.
