Workers have slowly started to gather in the shadow of the King Dinuzulu in downtown Durban on Wednesday‚ as they prepare to take part in an anti-corruption march organised by trade union federation Cosatu.

Thousand of workers are expected to march through Durban central. The federation's president S'dumo Dlamini is billed to lead the march - the second in the city in two days‚ after members of the Communication Workers Union protested against low Post Office salaries on Tuesday.

The Cosatu demonstration is in opposition to state capture.