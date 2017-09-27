Parmed‚ a medical aid scheme for members of Parliament‚ provincial legislatures as well as judges‚ has ended a contract with KPMG.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Parmed’s board held in Cape Town last week‚ Parliament disclosed on Wednesday.

The board is chaired by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Lechesa Tsenoli.

Commenting after the meeting‚ Tsenoli said the board had made the decision after considering the risks associated with doing business with KPMG after its recent admission of improper conduct that seriously tarnished the company’s reputation.

“With regard to another contract KPMG has with Parliament‚ which is aimed at reviewing the effectiveness of the Parliamentary Service‚ both parties are in discussion around the immediate termination of the contract‚” a statement issued by Parliament read.