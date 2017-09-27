Politics

Nationwide demonstrations conclude without incidents

27 September 2017 - 20:13 By Timeslive
Members of Cosatu gather outside the Johannesburg office ahead of the national march against state capture on 27 September 2017.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Times

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) says it is pleased with the manner in which the security forces policed the nationwide marches and demonstrations on Wednesday.

“It is pleasing to note that no major incidents of violence and/or damage to property have been reported thus far‚ it said in a statement.

It said that law enforcement agencies‚ led by the South African Police Service‚ were deployed to ensure that public order was maintained during the protest marches and demonstrations which took place in practically all of the major cities throughout the country.

“What is even more encouraging is that the protestors responded to our call of non-violence which made policing the demonstrations much easier. One can conclude that both the security forces as well as the protestors have conducted themselves very responsibly.

“We would like to thank the organizers and marshals for their cooperation and support in ensuring that we have peaceful nationwide marches and demonstrations.

“The nationwide deployment was primarily to ensure that all protesters could exercise their Constitutional Rights as well as Citizens could conduct their normal business in a safe and secure environment and we can say without fear of contradiction that this was achieved most successfully.”

X