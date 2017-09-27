Nzimande slams government for failing to act against Guptas

General secretary of the SA Communist Party Blade Nzimande has used the Cosatu march against state capture to lash out against the government’s failure to act against the Guptas and all those linked with them.

Nzimande addressed thousands of workers at Bank City in the Johannesburg city centre on Wednesday where the workers were handing a memorandum of demands to the banks during the Cosatu march.

“Let us make a vow as workers that our money which has been stolen and is in Dubai must be traced and let us get it back. Every cent of it. That money belongs to the people of this country. We are saying to the Hawks‚ why are you sitting back and not acting against this broad looting of the state. Why is the NPA not acting‚” Nzimanda asked.

Nzimande used the platform to urge public sector unions to keep a close eye on the Public Investment Corporation which is believed to be the next target of the Guptas.