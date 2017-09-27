Party fund ruling aids voters right to make informed vote: MVC

The My Vote Counts (MVC) has welcomed a court ruling that information about private funding for political parties and independent ward candidates is required for the reasonable exercise of the right to vote.

MVC said the judgment was a confirmation that the right to vote was the right to make an informed vote and that political party funding information was required to maintain the value of the right to vote.

The organisation launched an application in the high court in Cape Town to force political parties to make funding information available to the public.

In the matter heard last month‚ MVC argued that the disclosure provided the electorate with information on where political campaign money came from and how it was spent in order to aid voters in evaluating political parties.

The Democratic Alliance and the minister of justice opposed the application.

The high court ruled in MVC’s favour on Wednesday and declared that the Promotion of Access to Information (PAIA) was inconsistent with the Constitution insofar as it did not allow for the recordal and disclosure of private funding information.